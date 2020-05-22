Docs

“Pahokee” directors Patrick Bresnan and Ivete Lucas join Westdoc Online

By
May 22, 2020

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode features filmmakers Patrick Bresnan and Ivete Lucas, the team behind the acclaimed Sundance doc Pahokee. The film explores the small Florida town of 6,000 through the lens of four high school students on the cusp of graduation.

The doc is currently distributed through New York-based boutique distributor Monument Releasing.

In the interview with Braverman, the filmmaking partners discuss their approach, the influence of such vérité masters as Albert Maysles and Frederick Wiseman, the challenges and opportunities present in working with limited resources, and what’s coming up next.

To access this interview and past episodes, visit the official Westdoc Online site.

