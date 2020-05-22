News

May 22, 2020

It used to be the goal to sell the show in the room… now it’s all about selling it over Zoom. Even in times such as these, deals are being done, and great content is being developed, bought and sold. Here, you’ll learn from producers and network execs what works best when pitching your idea virtually, and you’ll also gain some valuable wisdom about what not to pitch and what might resonate best in the current climate.

During the Perfecting your virtual pitch panel  at Realscreen Live some of the industry’s most successful execs will share how you can perfect your virtual pitch and get your show greenlit.

    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
