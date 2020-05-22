It used to be the goal to sell the show in the room… now it’s all about selling it over Zoom. Even in times such as these, deals are being done, and great content is being developed, bought and sold. Here, you’ll learn from producers and network execs what works best when pitching your idea virtually, and you’ll also gain some valuable wisdom about what not to pitch and what might resonate best in the current climate.

During the Perfecting your virtual pitch panel at Realscreen Live some of the industry’s most successful execs will share how you can perfect your virtual pitch and get your show greenlit.