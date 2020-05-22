RTE Programme Sales secures factual deals with global broadcasters

RTÉ Programme Sales, the commercial arm of the Irish broadcaster, has closed a string of deals with broadcasters across Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia for its premium factual programming.

Tyrone Productions and Create One’s landmark documentary series The Irish Revolution (3 x 60 minutes) has been acquired by Finnish state broadcaster YLE and France’s TF1 Histoire.

Narrated by Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, the series tells the story of how a small group of rebels forced the UK — then the world’s most powerful nation — to withdraw from Ireland in the wake of the First World War.

The documentary features rarely-seen archive footage, first-hand witness accounts, 3D CGI mapping, dramatic visuals and contributions from Irish writers and historians.

RTÉ Programme Sales has also secured deals for two home-renovation series fronted by Irish TV architect Dermot Bannon.

Incredible Homes (pictured), in which Bannon visits fabulous and unusual living spaces in various global capitals, has been picked up by Canada’s TLN, South Africa’s The Home Channel, Australia’s Foxtel and BBC Poland.

Room to Improve has also been sold to The Home Channel and Foxtel. Now in its 12th season on RTÉ, the series sees Bannon apply his creativity to an array of properties, some presenting quirkier challenges than others.

YouTuber Donal Skehan’s Donal’s Meals in Minutes has been acquired by Hong Kong’s TVB and Australia’s Liftstyle Food.

Meanwhile Australia’s SBS Food has bought a culinary programming package including Donal’s Kitchen Hero (41 x 30 minutes), Donal’s Kitchen Feast (13 x 25 minutes) and Donal’s Cook Eat Burn (6 x 30 minutes).

Donal’s Cook Eat Burn, which has also been acquired by TLN in Canada, follows Skehan as he undertakes a series of challenges and prepares healthy food designed for an active lifestyle. During the series Donal climbs Ireland’s highest mountain, goes kayaking, coasteering, rock climbing and abseiling, cycles the Green Way in Co Mayo and joins a boot camp in Dublin.

Edel Edwards, head of program sales at RTÉ Programme Sales, said in a statement: “For years, we’ve represented the best of Ireland’s producers on the international market, delivering and overseeing third-party strategies for format and scripted deals, and pushing our factual fare as far and wide as possible. And that role has never been more important than it is right now, as we work to keep our incredibly talented Irish producers in business — and our broadcast partners supplied with a pipeline of premium content. These latest deals are a tribute to the diversity and creative quality that’s baked into Irish content.”