“Barefoot Contessa”, “Double Dare” up for 2020 Daytime Emmys

Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro and Nickelodeon’s Double Dare are among the unscripted and non-fiction nominees for the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards.
Multiple nominations were handed out to Jeopardy!, which took home six nominations; Family Feud and The Price is Right, taking four nominations each; Milk Street and Rock the Park, which pulled in three nominations; and Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (pictured), Valerie’s Home Cooking, Returning the Favor, The Zimmern List and Giada Entertains, all of which accumulated two nominations each.
This year’s nominees were selected from more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in 2019.
“Now more than ever, daytime television provides a source of comfort and continuity made possible by these nominees’ dedicated efforts and sense of community,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), in a statement. “Their commitment to excellence and demonstrated love for their audience never cease to brighten our days.”
Since 1974, the Daytime Emmy Awards have served to recognize “outstanding achievement” in daytime television programming and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as “digital and syndicated programming of similar content.”
The awards will be presented in a two-hour special on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, with recipients and special guests appearing from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Emmy nominations for unscripted and non-fiction categories are listed below, with credits supplied by NATAS:
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro Food Network
Giada Entertains Food Network
Milk Street PBS
30 Minute Meals Food Network
Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Nickelodeon
Double Dare Nickelodeon
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
The Price Is Right CBS
OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES
Ask This Old House PBS
George to the Rescue NBC
Home Made Simple with Laila Ali OWN
Open House NBC
This Old House PBS
OUTSTANDING TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE PROGRAM
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Ocean SYNDICATED
Treks with Jeff Corwin SYNDICATED
Rock the Park SYNDICATED
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love PBS
The Zimmern List Travel Channel
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS SERIES
The Day I Picked My Parents A&E
Retro Tech YouTube Originals
Returning the Favor Facebook Watch
SuperSoul Sunday OWN
Welcome Home The CW
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network
Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals Tastemade
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains Food Network
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro Food Network
Rachael Ray, 30 Minute Meals Food Network
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal CBS
Steve Harvey, Family Feud SYNDICATED
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A GAME SHOW
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS