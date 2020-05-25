“Barefoot Contessa”, “Double Dare” up for 2020 Daytime Emmys

Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro and Nickelodeon’s Double Dare are among the unscripted and non-fiction nominees for the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Multiple nominations were handed out to Jeopardy!, which took home six nominations; Family Feud and The Price is Right, taking four nominations each; Milk Street and Rock the Park, which pulled in three nominations; and Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (pictured), Valerie’s Home Cooking, Returning the Favor, The Zimmern List and Giada Entertains, all of which accumulated two nominations each.

This year’s nominees were selected from more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in 2019.

“Now more than ever, daytime television provides a source of comfort and continuity made possible by these nominees’ dedicated efforts and sense of community,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), in a statement. “Their commitment to excellence and demonstrated love for their audience never cease to brighten our days.”

Since 1974, the Daytime Emmy Awards have served to recognize “outstanding achievement” in daytime television programming and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as “digital and syndicated programming of similar content.”

The awards will be presented in a two-hour special on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, with recipients and special guests appearing from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Emmy nominations for unscripted and non-fiction categories are listed below, with credits supplied by NATAS:

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro Food Network

Giada Entertains Food Network

Milk Street PBS

30 Minute Meals Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Nickelodeon

Double Dare Nickelodeon

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right CBS

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES

Ask This Old House PBS

George to the Rescue NBC

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali OWN

Open House NBC

This Old House PBS

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE PROGRAM

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Ocean SYNDICATED

Treks with Jeff Corwin SYNDICATED

Rock the Park SYNDICATED

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love PBS

The Zimmern List Travel Channel

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS SERIES

The Day I Picked My Parents A&E

Retro Tech YouTube Originals

Returning the Favor Facebook Watch

SuperSoul Sunday OWN

Welcome Home The CW

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network

Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals Tastemade

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains Food Network

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro Food Network

Rachael Ray, 30 Minute Meals Food Network

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal CBS

Steve Harvey, Family Feud SYNDICATED

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A GAME SHOW

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

The Price Is Right CBS