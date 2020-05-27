Gain valuable intel from leading network execs

At Realscreen Live, we strive to provide delegates access to premier networking opportunities designed to develop meaningful industry connections, such as our signature 30 Minutes With sessions.

These live, interactive sessions feature some of the most in-demand unscripted buyers and commissioners talking about their programming strategies, future plans and priorities. The opportunity to submit questions to the commissioners will be available during the session.

Here is the list of speakers that will be speaking at 30 Minutes With sessions throughout Realscreen Live. Please refer to the agenda for more information.