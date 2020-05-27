HBO Max goes live with “Legendary”, “Craftopia”; sets “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”

The latest high-profile service entering the streaming landscape, HBO Max, is launching today (May 27) in the U.S. with a collection of content including previously-announced non-scripted fare such as competition format Legendary and documentary On the Record.

The direct-to-consumer experience is now live with 10,000 hours of premium content, including the entire HBO service, franchises, previous and current Warner Bros. titles and originals — including a roster of unscripted series and documentaries.

In addition to ballroom-dance competition series Legendary (pictured) and kids crafting series Craftopia, Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s Sundance-premiering documentary On the Record is also available as part of the streamer’s Max Originals slate.

Other previously-announced originals headed to HBO Max this summer include the docuseries’ Expecting Amy and The House of Ho. Animal rescue series The Dog House, which first aired on UK pubcaster Channel 4, will also be available.

HBO’s summer premieres will be available on HBO Max at the same time they air on the network, including the six-part docuseries I’ll Be Gone in the Dark on June 28.

Highlights of the WarnerMedia portfolio of library programming available starting today include The Bachelor and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

HBO Max is also offering third-party acquisitions including seasons 17 to 25 of Top Gear as part of a previously-announced deal with BBC Studios.

The service is available at US$14.99 per month to consumers. Existing HBO and HBO Now subscribers can access the offering at no extra cost.

“Today we are proud to introduce HBO Max – a dream that was created and nurtured by an incredible team of talented executives who dedicated the last year-and-a-half to making it a reality for consumers nationwide,” said Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. “However, this is just the beginning of our journey. We will continue to innovate and evolve this one-of-a-kind platform that brings together beloved programming from across the WarnerMedia family and around the world, while also paving the way for the creative voices of tomorrow.”

HBO Max’s EVP of non-fiction and kids programming, Jennifer O’Connell, will take part in a special keynote session on June 3 at the upcoming virtual event, Realscreen Live, to discuss the launch slate and the streamer’s unscripted strategy.