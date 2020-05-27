People/Biz

Independent Filmmaker Project moves 2020 IFP Week online

The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) has revealed that the 2020 edition of IFP Week will be migrated to a virtual platform due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual 2020 IFP ...
May 27, 2020

The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) has revealed that the 2020 edition of IFP Week will be migrated to a virtual platform due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual 2020 IFP Week – running Sept. 20 to 25 – will encompass IFP’s Project Forum, which aims to support both emerging and established artists by providing creative and business opportunities to storytellers working in a wide variety of formats.

In addition, the digital event will feature multi-day conferences, panels and workshops open to the public, as well as community experiences for creators, industry members and audiences.

Elsewhere, the 42nd annual IFP Week will launch an audio hub to support audio storytelling. The inaugural hub will include a project forum that will connect creators with industry professionals where indie podcasts and audio content can be pitched in one-on-one meetings with industry executives and presented before a live audience of industry buyers.

Past non-scripted projects to launch during IFP Week include Netflix’s American FactoryKnock Down the HouseShirkers and Crip Camp; ITVS and ‘Independent Lens’s The Hottest August; CNN Films’ Love, Gilda; ‘POV’s Roll Red Roll; Hulu’s Crime + Punishment; and Focus Features’ Bathtubs over Broadway.

Additional information for the 2020 digital edition of IFP Week can be found here.

“Given the ever-changing landscape of today’s world we have decided to host IFP Week virtually this year to provide a safe and creative vision for the event, while also providing an opportunity for us to expand our reach to creators, audiences and the industry at large,” said IFP’s executive director Jeffrey Sharp in a statement. “We are beyond grateful to all of our sponsors and partners who continue to embrace the spirit of IFP and our mission of independent storytelling in launching this virtual edition of IFP Week with us.”

