Extra: Blue Ant Int’l inks global deals; Abacus takes “Dakota Entrapment Tapes”

Blue Ant Int’l sells factual across globe

Blue Ant International has sold more than 320 hours of factual content to broadcasters across the globe

Anchoring the slate of sales is The Bryk Retreat (pictured), which follows designer Danielle Bryk as she renovates a family lake house, which has been picked up by Discovery in the U.S., Foxtel in Australia, Blackstar TV in South Africa and True Visions in Thailand.

Season five of See No Evil has been picked up by Discovery in UK and Italy, A+E Networks in Italy, Nine Network in Australia, A+E Networks in Asia, Foxtel in Australia and ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany.

The recently released factual series Witches of Salem, meanwhile, has been picked up by ViuTVsix in Hong Kong, SVT in Sweden, A+E Networks for its History channel in Germany, international broadcaster Viasat World for Viasat History in Central & Eastern Europe, Baltics, Scandinavia, Russia and CIS, and Travel Channel in the U.S.

Elsewhere Rebel Without a Kitchen has sold to Tastemade USA, Best Cake Wins season three went to specialty channel Zeste in Quebec, while Equator series has been picked up by Sky in the UK, and seasons one and two of Unboxed sold to ITV. A+E Networks in the UK and Ireland picked up National Park Secrets and Legends.

In Europe, Viajar in Spain has acquired China Revealed and Over Australia, while Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust sold to A+E Networks in the UK and Ireland, Central/Eastern Europe, MENA, Scandinavia and Benelux, as well as A+E Networks History channel in Germany, ITI Neovision in Poland and SVT in Sweden.

SVT also picked up The First World War: The People’s Story and Love Nature titles Amazing Animal Friends season one, Animals At Play season one, and Gangs of Lemur Island.

In France, Canal+ has licensed My Gay Dog and Other Animals and MyZen TV has secured seasons one and two of Expat.

The second season of Prison, a documentary series from Spring Films, has been picked up by TV2 in Denmark and Norway, and RTL in the Netherlands.

South Africa’s Via TV has acquired Crazy Beautiful Weddings, The Killer in My Family season two and Our Toughest Cases.

Abacus Media acquires The Dakota Entrapment Tapes

Abacus Media Rights, a newly formed member of the Amcomri Media Group, has taken international distribution rights for The Dakota Entrapment Tapes, a documentary on the secret double life of 20-year-old North Dakota college student Andrew Sadek.

The 90-minute film charts the story of Sadek who mysteriously disappeared in May 2014 and was found dead almost two months later. His family fights to uncover the truth behind his death, and finds that he was coerced into becoming an informant for a secret police task force.

The Fine Point Films doc held its world premiere at the 2020 Hot Docs festival and is directed and produced by Trevor Birney, co-produced by Mairéad Kelly, and executive produced by Brendan Byrne and Michael Fanning.

SBS Belgium takes on 51 hours of A+E Int’l factual content

De Vijver Media’s SBS Belgium has taken on a rare non-fiction package from A+E International.

Included in the deal are the first five seasons of Live PD: Police Patrol, the half-hour spin-off that provides audiences with additional context of the hit A&E series Live PD.

The deal also includes seasons three and four of Nightwatch, from producer Dick Wolf, which documents sets of partners in the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services unit.

The new titles will air on the ZES channel in Spring 2020.

DocuBay lands on Roku

DocuBay, the membership streaming service from IN10 Media Network, has launched on Roku streaming devices in the U.S., United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and France.

Roku users can access DocuBay’s premium documentary film library with HD and 4K titles across PoliticsBay, TravelBay, SportsBay, ScienceBay, CrimeBay, and TechBay.

DocuBay is available in over 180 countries.