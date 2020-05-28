Freeform appoints former Netflix, AMC exec Tara Duncan as president

Disney-owned, youth-skewing cable network Freeform has appointed former Netflix and AMC exec Tara Duncan to the role of president.

Duncan (pictured) joins the network on June 8 from her overall deal at the Disney-backed Hulu and will be responsible for Freeform’s strategic planning, brand development, content strategy, original programming, production, scheduling, finance, research, marketing and communications.

She reports directly to Dana Walden, chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

Prior to joining Hulu, Duncan served as a senior creative executive at Netflix where she oversaw such fiction projects as Orange Is the New Black and Narcos. Before that, she was a key creative executive at AMC where she developed scripted series including The Killing, Rubicon, and The Prisoner.

Duncan is a founding member of executive mentorship program Who’s In The Room, which was created to “help diversify the executive and producer ranks” within the media landscape. She began her career at the George Clooney- and Steven Soderbergh-helmed prodco, Section Eight.

“Tara is an exceptionally skilled executive and a seasoned producer who is bringing a wealth of experience, across linear channels and streaming platforms, to her new role,” said Walden in a statement. “Her background, great taste and reputation make her the perfect choice to lead Freeform and its original programming that entertains viewers across its linear channel and distribution on Hulu.”

“It is incredibly exciting to join the Freeform team and continue forging a path for fun, daring storytelling,” added Duncan. “I am especially grateful for Dana Walden’s leadership and Craig Erwich‘s guidance, as well as Bea Springborn and a host of mentors and friends who have nurtured me to this next chapter in my career.”