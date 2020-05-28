Mailchimp Presents, Scout Productions to launch business transformation series

Global streaming platform Mailchimp Presents has commissioned Queer Eye creators Scout Productions to produce a 12-part business-makeover series.

Werrrk! (12 x 25 minutes) will follow three entrepreneurial experts, dubbed the WerrrkForce, as they look to come to the rescue of small businesses in the Los Angeles area that are struggling by overhauling each company’s management style, bonding the team, and redesigning their workspace.

Featured throughout the series will be Mat Sanders, an interior designer and digital brand expert; Theodore Leaf, a hairstylist and hospitality expert who will focus on personality; and Misti Cain, founder and chief advisor of digital business strategy company Whyzze, who will focus on the process.

Scout’s Rob Eric, David Collins, Michael Williams and Joel Chiodi serve as executive producers on the series alongside Mailchimp Presents’ Mark DiCristina and Sarita Alami.

Werrrk! is slated to premiere on June 2 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Mailchimp Presents.

Founded in 2019, Mailchimp Presents is dedicated to enhancing the entrepreneurial journey with a slate that encompasses series, films, documentaries and podcasts.