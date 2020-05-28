MTV’s “Revenge Prank” gets late June premiere

ViacomCBS’s youth-skewing network MTV has set a late June premiere for its prank series Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

Hosted by Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, the previously announced series will pair DJ Pauly D or Vinny with the target of a viral internet prank who is seeking revenge on a friend, family member or loved one who originally embarrassed them.

With the help of DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the teams will attempt to conduct elaborate and over-the-top pranks to get vengeance on their loved ones.

The prank series is produced by Gobstopper TV’s Ross McCarthy, Amy Edge McCarthy and Jordan Read, and MTV’s Dan Caster, Marisa Weinstein, Leanne Mucci and John Varela.

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres with back-to-back episodes beginning June 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

