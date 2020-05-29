BBC2, ARTE France to explore U.S. foreign policy in “Trump on the World Stage”

Brook Lapping, part of Zinc Media, and Paris-based Les Films D’ici have been commissioned by British pubcaster BBC2 and ARTE France to co-produce the three-part documentary Trump on the World Stage.

Each one-hour episode of the tentatively titled docuseries will tell the inside story of how U.S. President Donald Trump has impacted American foreign policy while “sparking outrage” both domestically and internationally.

The docuseries will include Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, abandoning the Iran nuclear deal, and the unexpected announcement that American troops would be pulled out of Syria.

Trump on the World Stage has been pre-sold to SVT Sweden, DR Denmark, NRK Norway, VPRO Netherlands, VRT Flemish Belgium and YLE Finland.

BBC Studios will distribute the series internationally, with delivery set for the next presidential inauguration in January 2021.

The series was commissioned by BBC2′s Patrick Holland and Gian Quaglieni, and ARTE’s Fabrice Puchault, Mark Edwards and Anne Grolleron. It is series produced by Norma Percy for Brook Lapping at Zinc Media; executive produced by Lucy Hetherington; and directed by Tim Stirzaker and Tania Rakmanova. Les Films D’ici executive producers are Serge Lalou and Charlotte Uzu.

“For decades, Brook Lapping has been making landmark documentaries that get Presidents, Prime Ministers and their top aides who were inside the room to describe how the really big political decisions were taken. That’s exactly our approach here,” said Brook Lapping’s Norma Percy in a statement. “From Trump’s top officials and closest advisors, to the world leaders who have come up against his no-holes-barred manner, the series will reveal how Trump has thrown out the diplomatic rulebook.”