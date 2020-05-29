Science Channel to air blockchain series in July; “Space Launch Live” rescheduled

Discovery-owned Science Channel has slated a limited docuseries that will explore the rise of blockchain company Dragonchain, and the evolution of cryptocurrency technology.

Produced by Vision Tree Media, Open Source Money (pictured) will examine the history of the Disney-incubated blockchain technology company that was launched in 2017.

Each episode of the limited docuseries will feature major contributors in the cryptocurrency revolution, including notable figures such as Perianne Boring (pictured), Patrick Byrne, Brock Pierce, Joe Roets, and such companies as The Walt Disney Company and Facebook.

Open Source Money marks the first series to be fully financed through cryptocurrency and to premiere on cable broadcast television, according to Vision Tree Media.

Vision Tree Media’s J.D. Seraphine serves as director on the series, which is executive produced by Benjamin Gerry and Seraphine.

Robert Blagman and Lauren Williams will take on distribution of the limited series via their New York- and Florida- based Global Media Fusion.

Open Source Money is set to premiere July 4 on Science Channel. A trailer for the limited documentary series can be found below.

Also, Discovery and Science Channel have had to reschedule the multiplatform event Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space after NASA was forced to scrap the launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule on Wednesday (May 27) due to poor weather.

The attempt has since been re-scheduled for Saturday (May 30), and Discovery and Science Channel will once again go live with the special at 2 p.m. ET/PT. If poor weather once again delays Saturday’s effort, the next launch attempt will occur on May 31.

As previously reported, Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space will take viewers along on the Demo-2 mission that will launch veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Falcon 9 rocket, which was built by SpaceX, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The live event special will encompass commentary from astronauts, engineers and other special guests, as well as unprecedented coverage during launch from the Kennedy Space Center.

Discovery and Science Channel will air the two-hour documentary NASA & SpaceX: Journey to the Future, which features exclusive access to the journey leading up to the launch, ahead of the live broadcast at 12 p.m. ET/PT on May 30.