Westdoc Online explores “The Painter and the Thief” with Morgan Neville, Benjamin Rees

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode explores the acclaimed doc The Painter and the Thief directed by Benjamin Ree and executive produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville. The film follows the unique relationship between artist Barbora Kysilkova and Karl-Bertil Nordland, one of the thieves who stole two of her paintings from an art gallery in Oslo, as it unfolds over the span of several years.

Distributed in North America by Neon, the film has just begun its theatrical run in the U.S. Three years in the making, the project first made the festival rounds via IDFA in Amsterdam and went on to claim the special jury award for world cinema documentary at Sundance.

Look for part two of Chuck Braverman’s conversation with Morgan Neville on Monday, and access this and past episodes of Westdoc Online via the official website.