Channel 5 taps STV Productions for docs on Royal family and the tabloids

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned STV Productions to produce the factual documentary series The Palace and the Press, with an episode dedicated to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

The 4 x 60-minute series is a fresh look at the Royal family told through their relationship with the tabloids, from the front pages and pictures to intrusion into their personal lives.

The Palace and the Press episodes include “Diana Vs the Tabloid,” “Held to Account,” “Young Royals Under Fire” and “Royals Behaving Badly.”

STV will examine how the press holds the Royal Family to account as well as debate whether the scrutiny is justified, and discuss Princess Margaret’s lavish lifestyle, questions on Charles’s ability to be King, and uncovering Prince Andrew’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The docuseries will use archival footage and interviews with journalists, and is narrated by actor Rupert Penry Jones.

STV will deliver the series this month. Channel 4′s Lucy Willis is commission editor, while STV’s John Redshaw serves as executive producer.

DCD Rights are distributing the series internationally and have already secured a pre-sale to SBS Australia for broadcast following its UK premiere.

“Revisiting the stories that made the news while hearing from the journalists who wrote the headlines, gives a whole new perspective to the Royal scandals we think we know,” said Craig Hunter, creative director, factual for STV Productions, in a statement.