Realscreen Live postponing content in recognition of Blackout Tuesday

In recognition of, and in solidarity with, Blackout Tuesday, Realscreen Live is postponing content planned for Tuesday (June 2) until a date to be determined.

With the creation of #BlackoutTuesday — a day intended to prompt reflection and action towards change — we at Realscreen and those taking part in the event feel we should also show our solidarity for Black communities and people of color.

Also postponed is tomorrow’s 11 a.m. ET keynote conversation. A new date for this session will be announced in due course.

For more about Blackout Tuesday, its origins, and resources, click here.