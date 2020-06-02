Tuesday programming postponed #blackouttuesday

Due to the current situation in the United States, we have made the decision to postpone Realscreen Live’s Tuesday programming out of respect and support for #blackouttuesday. We are working to reschedule Tuesday’s events, which will be made available to all delegates. Details to follow soon.

Also postponed is Wedneday’s 11:00 a.m. ET keynote conversation. We will reach out with more details on a new date for this session and Tuesday’s programming once we have more details to share.

With respect,

The Realscreen team