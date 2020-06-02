News

Tuesday programming postponed #blackouttuesday

Due to the current situation in the United States, we have made the decision to postpone Realscreen Live’s Tuesday programming out of respect and support for #blackouttuesday. We are working ...
By
June 2, 2020

Due to the current situation in the United States, we have made the decision to postpone Realscreen Live’s Tuesday programming out of respect and support for #blackouttuesday. We are working to reschedule Tuesday’s events, which will be made available to all delegates. Details to follow soon.

Also postponed is Wedneday’s 11:00 a.m. ET keynote conversation. We will reach out with more details on a new date for this session and Tuesday’s  programming once we have more details to share.

With respect,

The Realscreen team

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • Paul G. Allen
    Documentary

    Vulcan Productions closing at start of 2021
    By Barry Walsh
    May 27, 2020
  • Americas-Got-Talent-2019
    Unscripted

    NBC, Fremantle, Syco comment on “America’s Got Talent” investigation
    By Barry Walsh
    May 27, 2020
  • Tribeca Film Festival 2020 (1)
    People/Biz

    Tribeca Film Institute “pauses” operations, conducts layoffs
    By Jillian Morgan
    May 27, 2020
  • legendary_22
    People/Biz

    HBO Max goes live with “Legendary”, “Craftopia”; sets “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”
    By Jillian Morgan
    May 27, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search