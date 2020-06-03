BET slates programming addressing systemic racism in the U.S.

ViacomCBS-owned BET will air a series of programming specials through the month of June addressing systemic racism, the violence faced by Black people in the U.S. and the solutions that can “help move the country forward.”

“We stand in steadfast solidarity with George Floyd’s family, the many victims of racist brutality, and those who are using their voices and platforms to challenge it. There are no easy solutions for these systemic issues of racism, injustice, and trauma. BET is leveraging every platform and resource at our disposal to support and inform our community and help identify strategies and viable solutions in this time of crisis,” said Scott Mills, president of BET, in a statement. “From in-depth news specials, subject matter expert conversations, interstitials, and round-the-clock coverage on BET.com and social platforms, we are delivering impactful content and resources that speak directly to our viewers. Empowering Black Americans is core to our mission. We are committed to using our unique ability to mobilize our powerful, cross-sector coalition of partners to help drive critical outcomes and amplify leading voices in the Black community.”

In addition to BET News programming such as Justice Now: A BET News Special, premiering tonight (June 2) at 8 p.m. ET/PT; Justice Now: A BET Town Hall, airing later this week; and the BET News Presidential Forum, premiering June 19; the channel has slated a number of documentaries.

Finding Justice (Stand Your Ground) will premiere June 2 at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

From executive producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and David Leepson, this docuseries tells the powerful stories of heroes, leaders, advocates and change agents in African American communities across America as they uncover injustices and fight to bring healing and change. Each episode delivers a look at the faces of change in Black America.

At 7 p.m. ET/PT, BET will air Finding Justice (Police Brutality).

BET will again go dark tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd and the “countless others who have died due to racism and injustice.” An encore of Finding Justice (Police Brutality) will air at 9:09 p.m. ET/PT.

Finally, episodes 101 to 104 of Copwatch: America will air from 11 p.m. ET/PT on June 2 to 2 a.m. on June 3.

The docuseries takes a look into the men and women on the front lines “battling injustice at the hands of those sworn to protect.” The series follows citizen whistle-blowers who have taken up a daily fight to protect their community’s lives and rights and keep law enforcement abuses of power in check.