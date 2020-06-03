SpringHill Entertainment, Salima Koroma team for Tusla Race Massacre documentary

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment has partnered with Bad Rap director Salima Koroma to direct a documentary on Black Wall Street and The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, Realscreen has confirmed.

Tentatively titled Dreamland, the film will be executive produced by James and Carter, as well as Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron. Jamila Jordan-Theus is a co-EP.

“In April, [Koroma] pitched us her vision to direct a documentary about Black Wall Street and The Tulsa Riot of 1921 – one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history,” SpringHill Entertainment said in a June 1 tweet. “We knew we had to empower her to tell that story.”

Koroma tweeted: “The Tulsa Race Massacre is not just a black story but American history. The fabric of this country is soaked in racism and today 99 years later, we’re still fighting for change. That’s why I’m partnering with [SpringHill Entertainment] to tell the story of Black Wall Street.”

The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 took place between May 31 and June 1 when mobs of white residents slaughtered as many as 300 African American residents, and injured more than 800, between May 31 and June 1,

The attacks – carried out on the ground and from private airplanes – destroyed more than 35-square blocks of the once-thriving Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was at the time the wealthiest black community in the U.S.

With files from Daniele Alcinii