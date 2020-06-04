BBC Storyville acquires UK rights to Mark Landsman’s “National Enquirer” doc

International documentary strand BBC Storyville has acquired the UK rights to Mark Landsman’s feature-length documentary Scandalous from AGC International, the distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios.

Produced by This Is Just A Test Media, the film profiles the National Enquirer and the American Media-owned tabloid publication’s impact on journalism, business, culture and politics.

The high-profile theatrical documentary sets out to explore how the late media mogul Generoso Pope, Jr., with funding from his godfather and alleged mafia boss Frank Costello, managed to transform a former racing and sports newspaper into a mass market grocery store tabloid.

Scandalous will blend current-day interviews with former staff and media observers to dissect why the paper – filled with scandals, gossip, medical oddities, conspiracy theories and paparazzi photos – has continued to thrive. The film will also examine the impact of the National Enquirer‘s shift into partisan politics and recent assertions that the tabloid has been catching and killing stories in an attempt to protect powerful men.

Scandalous is executive produced by CNN Films and AGC Studios.

Executive producers include Courtney Sexton, VP for CNN Films, and Amy Entelis, EVP for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, alongside AGC’s Ford and Rachel Traub.

It was produced by Aengus James, Colin King Miller, Landsman, Kristen Vaurio and Jennifer Ash Rudick.

The film was released theatrically in the U.S. by Magnolia Pictures, with CNN retaining North American broadcast rights, and AGC International overseeing international distribution rights.

The deal was negotiated by Callum Grant and Lauren Wilson on behalf of AGC, and by the BBC ‘Storyville’ team.

BBC ‘Storyville’ will broadcast Scandalous across BBC4 later this month.

“Director Mark Landsman brings a witty and insightful approach as he tracks the inside story of the infamous American tabloid – slyly commentating on how the confluence of politics, celebrity dirt, crime and culture fed a nation’s obsessive hunger,” said Mandy Chang, commissioning editor at BBC ‘Storyville’, in a statement.