BBC Studios’ CEO Tim Davie named BBC director-general

BBC Studios chief Tim Davie has been appointed the director-general of the BBC, taking over the post from Tony Hall, who in January announced his decision to step down from the role at the British pubcaster.

Davie will be responsible for the creative, editorial and operational leadership of the BBC within the UK and globally, acting as the corporation’s 17th CEO and editor in chief.

He takes over the role Sept. 1.

BBC board chairman David Clementi said in a statement: “Tim has a strong track record as the CEO of BBC Studios and is one of the most respected names in the industry. His leadership and experience, both outside the BBC and within, will ensure that we are well placed to meet the opportunities and challenges of the coming years. Tim has an enthusiasm and energy for reform, while holding dear to the core mission of the BBC. We know that the industry is undergoing unprecedented change and the organization faces significant challenges as well as opportunities. I am confident that Tim is the right person to lead the BBC as it continues to reform and change. My focus for the remainder of my own term as chairman, until February of next year, will be to ensure that there is a smooth and successful handover and that the BBC continues to serve audiences across the whole of the UK.”

Davie added: “I am honored to be appointed the BBC’s next director-general. This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people. Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality. Looking forward, we will need to accelerate change so that we serve all our audiences in this fast-moving world. Much great work has been done, but we will continue to reform, make clear choices and stay relevant. I am very confident we can do this because of the amazing teams of people that work at the BBC.”

Hall called Davie a “fantastic leader” and said the BBC was “in safe hands.”

Davie brings 15 years of experience at an executive level within the BBC, including a period as acting director-general in 2012.

In October 2012, Davie was announced as the incoming chief executive of BBC Worldwide. In April 2018, BBC Worldwide merged with the BBC’s production arm to form BBC Studios. Prior to this, Davie was the director of BBC Audio & Music, where he had overall responsibility for the BBC’s national radio services and its digital services, as well as music output and performing groups.

The incoming director-general’s annual salary has been set at £525,000 (US$664,390) by the board’s Renumeration Committee. Davie has agreed to take a salary stand-still and be paid the same as Hall (£450,000) until August 2021, as all BBC senior managers are currently on a salary freeze. Last year, as CEO of BBC Studios, Davie was paid £600,000, accounting for base salary and performance bonus.