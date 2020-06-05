Discovery brands to air Oprah Winfrey-hosted special with Black thought leaders

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will air a two-night special next week across Discovery’s 19 U.S. networks — including HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Food Network and TLC — bringing together Black thought leaders, activists and artists in response to the continuing civil unrest in America following the murder of George Floyd.

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? will simulcast June 9 and 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will also stream for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels, and be available on Discovery’s global platforms in more than 200 countries and territories.

The conversations will offer “insight and tangible plans” to answer the questions: What matters now? What matters next? And, where do we go from here?

Featured guests include politician Stacey Abrams; journalist Charles M. Blow; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (When They See Us, 13th, Queen Sugar); professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt (author of Biased); journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones; historian and author Ibram Kendi (How to be an Anti-Racist); award-winning actor David Oyelowo (Selma); Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson; and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) national board member William J. Barber II.

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” Winfrey (pictured) said in a statement. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

“As a network dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black lives, OWN is committed to providing our community with important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change,” Tina Perry, president of OWN, added. “I am proud that our Discovery family has joined us to amplify this message in solidarity.”

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? is produced by OWN. Executive producers are Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.