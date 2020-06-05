MTV preps “True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders”

ViacomCBS’s youth-skewing network MTV has greenlit a new special set to follow a team of millennial volunteer first responders working a high-risk EMT shift amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders will provide a never-before-seen first-hand account of two young medical professionals in New York City as they conduct ambulance runs and endure moments of levity at home and in the field in the midst of a pandemic.

The special will follow Rhanell, a 31-year-old trauma nurse, and Alex, a 33-year-old Fire Department of New York EMT, as they serve the Throggs Neck Volunteer Ambulance Corp., a Bronx volunteer EMT squad with a devasting shortage of volunteers during the pandemic.

True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders premiers on June 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and marks the network’s first fully self-shot special.

The special is produced by Hot Snakes Media, with Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista and MTV’s Dane Joseph serving as executive producers. MTV’s Laurie Sharpe is co-executive producer.

To donate and help protect frontline health workers, visit Help.FirstRespondersFirst.co.