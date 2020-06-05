Unscripted

MTV preps “True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders”

ViacomCBS’s youth-skewing network MTV has greenlit a new special set to follow a team of millennial volunteer first responders working a high-risk EMT shift amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. True Life Presents: First-Time First ...
By
June 5, 2020

ViacomCBS’s youth-skewing network MTV has greenlit a new special set to follow a team of millennial volunteer first responders working a high-risk EMT shift amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders will provide a never-before-seen first-hand account of two young medical professionals in New York City as they conduct ambulance runs and endure moments of levity at home and in the field in the midst of a pandemic.

The special will follow Rhanell, a 31-year-old trauma nurse, and Alex, a 33-year-old Fire Department of New York EMT, as they serve the Throggs Neck Volunteer Ambulance Corp., a Bronx volunteer EMT squad with a devasting shortage of volunteers during the pandemic.

True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders premiers on June 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and marks the network’s first fully self-shot special.

The special is produced by Hot Snakes Media, with Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista and MTV’s Dane Joseph serving as executive producers. MTV’s Laurie Sharpe is co-executive producer.

To donate and help protect frontline health workers, visit Help.FirstRespondersFirst.co.

TAGS:
, , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R (1)
    Unscripted

    The Close Up: HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell talks “buzzy” non-scripted
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 5, 2020
  • release_2
    Unscripted

    Realscreen Live ’20: Reality producers adopt new approaches, technology in wake of COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 4, 2020
  • JaneRoot
    Unscripted

    Realscreen Live ’20: Propelling women, diversity forward in non-scripted
    By Daniele Alcinii
    June 4, 2020
  • Paul G. Allen
    Documentary

    Vulcan Productions closing at start of 2021
    By Barry Walsh
    May 27, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search