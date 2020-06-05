ViacomCBS Networks UK fortifies digital teams with promotions

ViacomCBS Networks UK (VCN UK) has elevated Gemma Hewlett as VP of digital channels and Anna-Belen Dunlop to senior director of acquisitions, effective immediately.

Hewlett, who first joined ViacomCBS in 2009, will be responsible for overseeing all content, planning and scheduling for ViacomCBS’s digital channel portfolio.

Her responsibility will be expanded to include oversight of 5Star, 5USA, 5Select, Paramount Network, MTV, MTV Music Pack, Comedy Central, Comedy Central Extra and BET.

Hewlett most recently served as director of VCN UK’s digital channels 5Star and 5Spike. Prior to this, she was channel manager for 5Star and has also held various roles in scheduling across MTV channels.

As senior director of acquisitions, Dunlop will be tasked with leading the cross-portfolio acquisitions strategy for all ViacomCBS brands in the UK. Her expanded remit will see pay-TV channels MTV and Comedy Central added to her existing portfolio, which spans all free-to-air channels, including Channel 5.

Dunlop has been part of the ViacomCBS brand since 2015 when she joined as acquisitions and channel manager of Channel 5. In that post, she was responsible for leading and shaping the strategy for the C5 acquisitions team. Before joining ViacomCBS, Dunlop served as acquisitions and programming manager at Channel 4 and was manager for pay-per-view content at Sky Box Office.

Both Hewlett and Dunlop will report directly into Ben Frow, director of programs for VCN UK. Frow was last year promoted to oversee the operations of Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network in addition to Channel 5.

“These are two pivotal roles supporting my expanded brief across the entire UK portfolio and I look forward to working with them even more closely to shape a cohesive program strategy for VCN UK,” said Frow in a statement.