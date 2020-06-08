“Boys State”, “The Fight” to screen at AFI Docs ’20

Washington DC’s American Film Institute has unveiled the full slate of films being presented digitally at the 2020 edition of AFI Docs.

The 18th annual edition of the documentary festival and conference was re-imagined in May as a global, online film festival in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured in the 2020 lineup will be 59 films from 11 countries and 12 virtual world premieres. The lineup is also bolstered by directors who identify as women (61%), people of color (25%) and LGBTQ (14%) across its Special Presentations, Feature Films, Cinema’s Legacy, Episodic and Short Film sections.

The five-day documentary festival will present its lineup of non-fiction fare digitally from June 17 to 21 on DOCS.AFI.com.

As previously announced, the festival will open with Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s Boys State (pictured), which follows a group of teenage boys at an annual civic program hosted by the American Legion in Austin, Texas.

Closing the festival will be Mary Wharton’s Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President, which charts the mostly forgotten story of how Carter forged a tight bond with musicians such as Willie Nelson, the Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton and others.

Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres’ The Fight, meanwhile, will serve as AFI Docs’ centerpiece screening. The 96-minute film, which world premiered at Sundance ’20, offers an in-depth look at how civil liberties battles are fought and the ACLU lawyers on the front lines of an increasingly polarized legal landscape.

Also included in the Special Screenings section are Elizabeth Barret and Wendy Ewald’s Portraits and Dreams and Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise.

“Now more than ever, it is important to expand our perspectives and listen to voices that may differ from our own, and this year’s festival includes a diverse range of insights and experiences for audiences to share in,” said Michael Lumpkin, director of AFI Festivals, in a statement. “These films explore political and social issues in the U.S. and across the globe, introducing us to the next generation of leaders and shedding new light on figures of the past.”

The Features program, meanwhile, will explore themes and subjects ranging from the intersectionality of race, gender and violence in the Minneapolis police department (Deirdre Fishel’s Women In Blue); the effects of immigration policies under the current administration (Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested’s Blood on the Wall); the importance of reclaiming female sexuality (Maria Finitzo’s Dilemma of Desire); and Asian Americans’ experience gaining full participation in the American political process (Yi Chen’s First Vote).

Elsewhere, Academy Award winners Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar will return to AFI Docs with their latest film, 9to5: The Story of A Movement, which chronicles the 1970s movement for gender equality in the workplace.

Now in its second year, the Cinema’s Legacy program will screen three classic documentaries that focus on the fight for access to America’s political system. Featured films include Connie Field and Marilyn Mulford’s Freedom on My Mind (1994), William Greaves’ Nationtime – Gary (1972), and Cynthia Salzman Mondell and Allen Mondell’sSisters of ’77 (2005).

Audience Awards will be handed out to a feature and short film based on votes cast by digital attendees. Winners for Best Feature and Best Short will be announced on June 22.

The film that picks up AFI Docs’ Shorts Grand Jury Prize will also qualify for Academy Award eligibility.

Finally, AFI Docs will honor Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Lee Grant with the 2020 Guggenheim Symposium. This year’s virtual Symposium will also include a screening of Grant’s 1986 Oscar-winning Down and Out in America, followed by an in-depth conversation with Grant on June 19 moderated by author and Washington Post chief film critic Ann Hornaday.

Past Guggenheim Symposium honorees include Charles Guggenheim (2003), Barbara Kopple (2004), Martin Scorsese (2006), Jonathan Demme (2007), Spike Lee (2008), Albert Maysles (2009), Frederick Wiseman (2010), Chris Hegedus and D. A. Pennebaker (2011), Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky (2012), Errol Morris (2013), Alex Gibney (2014), Stanley Nelson (2015), Werner Herzog (2016), Laura Poitras (2017), Steve James (2018) and Freida Lee Mock (2019).

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Boys State – Opening Night Film

Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine

USA

Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President – Closing Night Film

Mary Wharton

USA

The Fight – Centerpiece Screening

Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres

USA

Portraits and Dreams

Elizabeth Barret and Wendy Ewald

USA

Rebuilding Paradise

Ron Howard

USA

FEATURE FILMS

9to5: The Story of A Movement

Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar

USA

Blood on The Wall

Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested

USA

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story Of Roy Cohn

Ivy Meeropol

USA

Coded Bias

Shalini Kantayya

USA, UK, China

Dads

Bryce Dallas Howard

USA

Dilemma of Desire

Maria Finitzo

USA

Down and Out in America (1986)

Lee Grant

USA

First Vote

Yi Chen

USA

Freedia Got A Gun

Chris McKim

USA

The Letter

Maia Lekow and Christopher King

Kenya

Miracle Fishing

Miles Hargrove and co-director Christopher Birge

USA

One Life

Josh Turnbow

USA

The Reason I Jump

Jerry Rothwell

UK

Saudi Runaway

Susanne Regina Meures

Switzerland

Sing Me A Song

Thomas Balmès

France, Germany, Switzerland

Stockton on My Mind

Marc Levin

USA

A Thousand Cuts

Ramona S. Diaz

USA

Through the Night

Loira Limbal

USA

Transhood

Sharon Liese

USA

Unladylike2020

Charlotte Mangin and Sandra Rattley

USA

White Noise

Daniel Lombroso

USA

Women in Blue

Deirdre Fishel

USA

CINEMA’S LEGACY

Freedom on My Mind (1994)

Connie Field and Marilyn Mulford

USA

Nationtime – Gary (1972)

William Greaves

USA

Sisters Of ’77 (2005)

Cynthia Salzman Mondell and Allen Mondell

USA

EPISODIC

And She Could Be Next

Grace Lee and Marjan Safinia

USA

City So Real

Steve James

USA

The Vote

Michelle Ferrari

USA