Extra: Netherlands signs onto “Big Brother”; Tresor TV, CJ ENM ink first-look deal

Big Brother heads to RTL

One of the biggest reality franchise series, Big Brother (pictured), is returning to the Netherlands on its original broadcaster RTL.

After 14 years off the air in the Netherlands, Big Brother will return where it all began 20 years ago, with Endemol Shine Netherlands attached to produce.

The series has had several comebacks in the last year, with the original format returning in Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Finland, Greece, Germany and Australia.

The long-running hit has been airing in Italy, Spain and the U.S. since 2000.

The formats in Portugal, Sweden, Germany, Italy and Australia have seen little COVID-19 disruption.

“We have never made it a secret that we want to bring Big Brother back to the Netherlands, the country where it all started,” said Endemol Shine Netherlands and RTL in a joint statement. “Big Brother is still the most successful format worldwide and in the current context more relevant than ever: we now live in a Big Brother society.”

Tresor TV, CJ ENM sign first-look deal

South Korea’s CJ ENM has signed a first-look deal with German prodco Tresor TV.

The deal will cover both scripted and non-scripted formats in an effort to bring CJ ENM’s content into the German market.

Part of Keshet International, Tresor TV’s catalog includes primetime entertainment formats such as Masters of Dance and Curvy Supermodel, as well as comedies and dramas.

The two companies previously worked together on a localization of the award-winning music format 300: War of United Voices, which debuted on SAT.1 in March with the title United Voices: Das größte Fanduell der Welt.

Other CJ ENM formats have been optioned, including I Can See Your Voice and Shadow Singer.