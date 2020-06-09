Jon Murray, Cris Abrego, Tina Perry, Rickey Minor join Television Academy Foundation board

The charitable arm of the Television Academy, Television Academy Foundation, has appointed Cris Abrego, CEO, Endemol Shine North America, and chairman, Endemol Shine Americas; Rickey Minor, music director, composer and producer; Jonathan Murray, co-founder and executive consultant, Bunim/Murray Productions; and Tina Perry (pictured), president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, to its board of directors.



Abrego oversees both the North American and Latin American divisions of Endemol Shine Group, overseeing all of Endemol Shine North America’s programming, including Big Brother, MasterChef, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Trading Spaces, Deal or No Deal, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Lego Masters, and The Biggest Loser.



Minor’s credits include such productions as American Idol, America’s Got Talent, The Kennedy Center Honors, The American Music Awards, the Grammys, the Emmy Awards and The Oscars.

Murray, with partner Mary-Ellis Bunim, established the prodco behind some of the top franchises in the history of the unscripted genre, including The Real World and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, among many others. Perry, named president of OWN in 2019, oversees all operations and creative areas of the network, reporting to OWN chairman and CEO Oprah Winfrey.

﻿”Our incoming board members bring extensive business and creative acumen in key sectors of our television industry,” said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “We welcome their thought leadership, strategic guidance and support as the Foundation expands its educational programs and community outreach, which are designed to promote diversity and inclusivity within the television industry and deepen support for the next generation of entertainment leaders.”