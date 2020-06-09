Formats

Unscripted and Unprepared welcomes Brian Volk-Weiss

By
June 9, 2020

The latest edition of the Unscripted and Unprepared podcast, produced by Jimmy Fox, president of production shop Main Event Media, in partnership with Realscreen, is online now.

In this episode, Jimmy Fix chats with producer/director Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company and Comedy Dynamics about the business of producing and distributing stand-up comedy specials, as well as the seven-year journey towards producing The Toys That Made Us for Netflix, and its spin-off, The Movies That Made Us.

The new episode is now available via iTunesStitcher, PodBean and Spotify, among other outlets.

Past episodes of Unscripted and Unprepared, a series of conversations with the most influential players in the unscripted television industry, have featured Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, Howard T. Owens, Arthur SmithBrent MontgomeryNancy GlassMark Itkin, Jonathan MurrayCori AbrahamThom Beers, World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey, former Epix unscripted head Rachel Brill, History’s Eli Lehrer, Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman, ID’s Jane Latman, TLC’s Jason Sarlanis, ITV America’s David Eilenberg, and Showtime’s Vinnie Malhotra, among many others.

Jimmy Fox’s production credits with Main Event Media include CNN’s United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and Amazon’s Inside Jokes.

