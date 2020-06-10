Bravo fires four “Vanderpump Rules” stars over racist incidents

NBCUniversal-owned cable network Bravo has severed ties with four cast members of Vanderpump Rules following an outcry over past racist incidents, Realscreen has confirmed.

On Tuesday (June 9), Bravo confirmed that longtime cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, as well as newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not be returning to the popular reality series produced by Burbank’s Evolution Media.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” said a Bravo spokesperson in an emailed statement.

The firings come after former cast member Faith Stowers recalled an incident during an Instagram Live interview with actress Candace Renee Rice on June 2. According to Stowers, the only black cast member on the series, original cast members Schroeder and Doute had falsely accused her of theft after reading a news story about a Black woman committing robberies in the area, and called the police on her.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers said during the interview. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me.”

Schroeder had previously discussed the incident publicly on an episode of the Bitch Biblepodcast in 2018, while Doute had appeared to implicate Stowers in a tweet.

Both Schroeder and Doute took to social media following the news of their firings to issue statements. Read those below.

New cast members Boyens and Caprioni, meanwhile, were also let go after racist tweets from their past resurfaced in January. The pair have also apologized for their past social media posts.

Variety first reported this news.

Stassi Schroeder’s statement:

Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.

I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.

I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions.

What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.

Kristen Doute’s statement:

I have been taking some time to really process what I‘ve been seeing, feeling and learning,“ she wrote. “And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers.

Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement‘s treatment of the Black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance.“

I‘m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.

Max Boyens’ statement:

I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level. It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry.

Brett Caprioni’s statement:

I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry.