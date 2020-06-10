Extra: Gusto dishes “CombiNATION Plates”; ARTE pre-sells “Building Notre Dame”

Gusto to start production on new food series

Gusto Worldwide Media began pre-production on a studio-based series called CombiNATION Plates, hosted by chef Bianca Osbourne.

On June 16, the series will go into production in Gusto’s single purpose studio in its Ottawa production facility, with extensive health and safety protocols.

Each episode will see how two different food cultures can be combined into a new culinary creation, and was commissioned by Bell Media for its CTV Life Channel. It will then air on all Gusto TV channels in the U.S., Latin America, APAC and the UK.

ARTE Distribution reveals pre-sales for Building Notre Dame

ARTE Distribution has inked more than 20 pre-sale deals around the world for Building Notre-Dame (pictured), the PBS one-hour version of France Televisions’ Notre-Dame: The Secrets of the Builders.

Broadcasters signing on for the one-off special include Germany’s ZDF, Radio Canada, CCTV in China, EBS in Korea, AMC in Spain, Canal+ in Poland and many other European territories.

The ambitious production was directed by Emmanuel Blanchard and produced by Program33. It documented the 800-year history of the cathedral, through animation, live action and testimonies, and the multiple times it has flooded, burnt, been abandoned and transformed, and yet Notre Dame de Paris has always risen. Experts interviewed in the film include author Ken Follett, famous architects and historians.

Other ARTE Distribution news includes selling The True Story of Toutankhamon’s Treasure to NHK, CCTV, SBS in Australia, Curiosity Stream, RTL in Germany, Mediaset in Italy, Al Jazeera, Movistar in Spain and Kultura TV in Russia.

For Sunny Side of the Doc, ARTE will be looking for pre-sales for Who Killed the Roman Empire, Incas the True Story, Saving Cleopatra’s Temple, Egypt: The Treasure of the Sacred Bulls and Antisemitism: 2000 Years of History,

The 90-minute version of Notre-Dame, the Secret of the Builders will be screened at the Sunny Side online video library.