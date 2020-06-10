Fuse sets music-focused docs as part of summer programming

Fuse Media has revealed the lineup of programming headed to the youth-skewing cross-platform media brand this summer.

The company has slated a mix of original and acquires series and films.

Titles include the U.S. TV premiere of RocKabul (June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), which chronicles rise of Afghanistan’s first and only metal band, District Unknown, from underground metalheads to international notoriety. It is directed by Travis Beard and produced by Brooke Silcox.

Other stories around music culture and related subjects include the U.S. television premieres of Hype Up (July 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT), a 8 x 30-minute series from Complex Networks about educating through a shared love of music and sports; Modern Day Gladiators (July 14 at 11 p.m. ET/PT; 4 x 60-minutes) from Vice Studios and Insight TV, which goes behind the scenes of esports teams; and UnFramed (Aug. 1 at 11 p.m. ET/PT), a 8 x 15-minute series about muralism, graffiti and street art.

UnFramed is produced by LaCroix + Hero Studios and Spoke Studios.

New content is also rolling out in June as part of Fuse’s cross-platform Future History initiative, which this month will spotlight Future LGTBQ History makers who are ‘using their voice to drive positive change’: Kevin Abstract, Tommy Dorfman, Emma Gonzalez, and Chella Man.

Premiering on Fuse.tv and the company’s other digital platforms will be new original short-form series, Kids on Lyrics.

“We continue to attract younger and more diverse viewers than most networks on cable and satellite by amplifying voices in need of representation in an authentic way,” said Fuse Media CEO Miguel “Mike” Roggero in a statement. “From our originals, to content that aligns with our mission from companies such as Complex and Vice Studios, we are committed to creating and acquiring powerful series, docs and indie films that entertain and empower our Latino and multicultural Millennial and Gen Z audience.”