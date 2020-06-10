Science Channel to unravel the mystery of Cleopatra in two-hour special

Science Channel is to dig into the latest archaeological research that will unravel the mystery behind one of the most elusive Egyptian queens.

The two-hour special Cleopatra: Sex, Lies and Secrets will trace archaeological experts as they search for the tomb of Cleopatra, Egypt’s most famous pharaoh and the last queen of one of the greatest empires in the world.

A new theory introduced by archaeologist Dr. Kathleen Martinez suggests that the elusive queen’s tomb may be found in a place known as Taposiris Magna, which was built more than 2,000 years ago and is honeycombed with hidden passages and tombs.

The one-off will utilize the experts’ “meticulous” archaeology and bleeding-edge technology to reveal the secrets of Cleopatra’s life in the hopes of revolutionizing society’s understanding of who she was and how she lived.

Arrow Media, Handel Productions and Rezolution Pictures have been tapped to produce the film.

The documentary special is executive produced by Lucie Ridout for Arrow Media, with Tom Brisley as creative director; and exec producers Alan Handel for Handel Productions and Catherine Bainbridge for Rezolution Pictures. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is EP.

Cleopatra: Sex, Lies and Secrets is scheduled to premiere June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Science Channel.