Docs

Channel 5 sets Nuremberg Trials doc from Middlechild Productions

UK free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned Brighton- and London-based factual entertainment indie Middlechild Productions to make Nuremberg: The Nazi’s on Trial (w/t). Middlechild will deliver the 90-minute documentary special in the summer, to air ...
By
June 11, 2020

UK free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned Brighton- and London-based factual entertainment indie Middlechild Productions to make Nuremberg: The Nazi’s on Trial (w/t).

Middlechild will deliver the 90-minute documentary special in the summer, to air later this year.

Nuremberg: The Nazi’s on Trial uses archive and newly digitized filmed content from the Nuremberg trials, the war crime prosecutions of Nazi Germany’s leaders for the murders of millions of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

The historical documentary special will follow the twists and turns of the courtroom in the Palace of Justice 75 years ago in Nuremberg, Germany.

Middlechild Productions’executive producers are David Sumnall and Andrew Eastel, and the doc is directed by Jenny Ash. Channel 5′s Denise Seneviratne commissioned the special.

“Channel 5 has a great reputation of making must watch historical documentaries and this is the first of a number of history commissions we’re making for the channel,” said David Sumnall, MD of Middlechild Productions, in a statement. “We are delighted to be taking our programming slate in a new direction, delivering key historical programs to the Channel 5 audience.”

“To mark the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg trials, I also hope we bring these atrocities into the awareness of younger generations  and that the countless occasions of turning a blind eye to racism and prejudice throughout history, that allowed a tragedy like this to happen, will resonate with our audience now more than ever,” added C5′s Seneviratne.

TAGS:
, , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • LivePD
    Unscripted

    A&E cancels “Live PD” amid protests against police brutality, controversy
    By Barry Walsh
    June 10, 2020
  • RealTalk
    People/Biz

    RealTalk video roundtable: Getting back to business with new production protocols
    By Realscreen Staff
    June 8, 2020
  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R (1)
    People/Biz

    The Close Up: HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell talks “buzzy” non-scripted
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 5, 2020
  • release_2
    People/Biz

    Realscreen Live ’20: Adopting pandemic-proof production techniques
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 4, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search