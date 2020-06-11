Channel 5 sets Nuremberg Trials doc from Middlechild Productions

UK free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned Brighton- and London-based factual entertainment indie Middlechild Productions to make Nuremberg: The Nazi’s on Trial (w/t).

Middlechild will deliver the 90-minute documentary special in the summer, to air later this year.

Nuremberg: The Nazi’s on Trial uses archive and newly digitized filmed content from the Nuremberg trials, the war crime prosecutions of Nazi Germany’s leaders for the murders of millions of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

The historical documentary special will follow the twists and turns of the courtroom in the Palace of Justice 75 years ago in Nuremberg, Germany.

Middlechild Productions’executive producers are David Sumnall and Andrew Eastel, and the doc is directed by Jenny Ash. Channel 5′s Denise Seneviratne commissioned the special.

“Channel 5 has a great reputation of making must watch historical documentaries and this is the first of a number of history commissions we’re making for the channel,” said David Sumnall, MD of Middlechild Productions, in a statement. “We are delighted to be taking our programming slate in a new direction, delivering key historical programs to the Channel 5 audience.”

“To mark the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg trials, I also hope we bring these atrocities into the awareness of younger generations and that the countless occasions of turning a blind eye to racism and prejudice throughout history, that allowed a tragedy like this to happen, will resonate with our audience now more than ever,” added C5′s Seneviratne.