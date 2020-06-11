ESPN, Nitro Circus team on Travis Pastrana-produced “Race to Rebuild”

ESPN has teamed with sports entertainment company Nitro Circus to premiere the feature-length documentary Race to Rebuild as part of the World of X Games content series.

The in-depth 90-minute film will follow professional motorsports competitor and stunt performer Travis Pastrana, whose grandfather is Puerto Rican, as he represents Team Puerto Rico at the Motocross of Nations (MXoN) – the Olympics of motocross – while also giving back to the U.S. territory still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria.

Determined to help following the destructive 2017 storm, Pastrana set out to raise awareness and provide relief for the Puerto Rican people by putting his skills to the test against a new generation of MXoN riders.

Competing under the Team Puerto Rico banner alongside Pastrana will be motocross icon Kevin Windham, Red Bull athlete Ryan Sipes and legendary manager Ricky Johnson.

Pastrana serves as producer on the film.

Race to Rebuild debuts June 14 at 5 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN2.

“This was an incredible opportunity, not only for Kevin, Ryan and myself to be a part of motocross’ biggest race but also for us to raise funding and awareness that made such a positive impact,” Pastrana said in a statement. “It’s been such an honor to represent Puerto Rico during this project. Our original goal was to help fix up the motocross tracks in hopes of bringing back that outlet for family fun in the community. Through the amazing success of this project with the full support of the motocross community, we were able to do so much more than we ever expected. It’s truly awesome to be a part of something like this.”

“ESPN has championed the best in sports filmmaking with their excellent 30 for 30series and The Last Dance documentary. Race to Rebuild shares these amazing films’ wider themes and human-interest storytelling,” added Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus.