XTR on board for Magic Johnson documentary in the works

Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is to receive the Last Dance treatment with a feature-length documentary of his own.

Bryn Mooser’s XTR, H.Wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films have partnered to produce an untitled documentary that will provide in-depth insight into the five-time NBA champion and two-time Basketball Hall of Fame inductee’s life on and off the court.

The film, which is slated to premiere in 2021, will feature archival footage of Johnson and unprecedented access to the athlete, his family, NBA players and business leaders.

Directors for the project are currently under consideration.

Johnson was selected first-overall in the 1979 NBA draft by the Lakers, and would go on to win his first NBA championship and NBA Finals MVP Award in his rookie season. The 6’9″ point guard retired abruptly during the 1991-92 after revealing he had contracted HIV, but returned to play in the 1992 All-Star Game. After protests from other NBA players, Johnson retired once more for a four-year period before returning to play a final 32 games for the Lakers at age 36.

After retiring for a third time, Johnson founded the conglomerate Magic Johnson Enterprises, with subsidiaries that include promotional company Magic Johnson Productions; movie theater chain Magic Johnson Theaters; and film studio Magic Johnson Entertainment.

The documentary is funded by NSV, a media fund run by Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen and Zach White, that supports diverse and innovative voices across documentaries, narrative film and television.

H.wood Media’s John Terzian and Brian Toll, and XTR have joined as partners alongside Delirio Films.

“In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever,” said Bryn Mooser, CEO of XTR, in a statement. “As one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey.”

“Growing up, we viewed Magic Johnson not only as an NBA Legend, but as a man who transcended the sport and became one of the most celebrated and accomplished businessmen of our lifetime,” added NSV partners Jordan Fudge and Jeremy Allen. “We are honored that we are able to assist in bringing to life the story of a man who has opened so many doors and inspired millions.”