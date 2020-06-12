Fox folds SideCar content accelerator into scripted department a year after launch

Fox Entertainment is dissolving its content development accelerator SideCar a year after the production company launched with Gail Berman at the helm, Realscreen has confirmed.

SideCar’s development and production capabilities will be folded into the company’s scripted programming department as part of a reallocation of “priorities and resources.”

“With some of our biggest hits returning mid-season 2021 that otherwise would’ve been on this coming Fall, we realized the soonest we would schedule any programs currently in development from SideCar is the 2021-22 season,” the company stated.

Fall 2020 is scheduled with new and completed series such as MasterChef Junior and acquired series. Mid-season 2021 will include other returning and new series such as Hell’s Kitchen.

Berman (pictured), SideCar’s chairperson, is returning as full-time CEO of The Jackal Group, which operated independently from SideCar, a co-venture with Fox Networks Group. She will remain attached to future Fox projects that originated under the SideCar banner as an executive producer.

Under Berman’s leadership, SideCar was responsible for developing scripted and unscripted programming to “complement the active development of Fox.”

The 17 SideCar projects currently in development for the company will continue to be developed internally by Fox Entertainment.

In an internal note, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier stated: “One of the industry’s most respected executives, Gail has played a number of integral roles at Fox over the past two decades. She is the definition of professional and I value her guidance, advice and support.

“Along with her team at SideCar, Gail has accomplished so much during our time together, setting up nearly 20 projects at Fox Entertainment alone, and also succeeding broadly across Hollywood, selling projects to Quibi (Royalties) and NBC (Wellsville), among others.

“At The Jackal Group, Gail has a number of film and television projects in active development and production. I am certain we will collaborate on many ideas moving forward. It’s what Gail does and she does it very well.”