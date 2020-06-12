Formats

Snap sets Kevin Hart’s “Coach Kev”, Bunim/Murray’s “Road Trippin’”

American camera and social media company Snap has expanded deals with Disney, ESPN, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, the NBA and the NFL to deliver content for its Discover platform. The multi-year deals include ...
By
June 12, 2020

American camera and social media company Snap has expanded deals with Disney, ESPN, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, the NBA and the NFL to deliver content for its Discover platform.

The multi-year deals include new series and Snap Originals, as well as continued production of existing franchises such as ESPN’s SportsCenter, NBC news’ Stay Tuned, E! News The Rundown and MTV’s Teen Code.

Snap’s new slate of originals set to premiere over the next year includes unscripted series, character-driven docuseries and scripted dramas and comedies. Select series will leverage the company’s augmented reality (AR) technologies to deliver “immersive shows.”

Unscripted series headed to the platform include Coach Kev, from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud production outfit, in which Hart shares “daily doses of positivity and wisdom.”

From Mission Control Media, Fake Up sees optical illusion make-up artists battle it out to transform their own faces into works of art; while Move It from Stellar Studios and Little Engine Productions brings together dance influencers and Snapchat’s AR camera platform for an immersive dance show.

Elsewhere, Snap Original docuseries include Road Trippin’ from Bunim/Murray Productions. Executive produced by Anthony Anderson, creators and best friends Ricky Thompson and Denzel Dion head on a road trip across the rural U.S.

From Hashtag Our Stories, First Person will share stories told with Snapchat Spectacles through the eyes of “young innovators creating positive change.”

Finally, the Glass Entertainment Group-produced Queen of Stylez follows celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez; while Life By The Horns from 21st Street Creative follows Ezekiel Mitchell, a 22-year-old who embarks on a journey to become to best bull rider in the world and the first Black man to win the title in more than 35 years.

    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

