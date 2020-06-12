Unscripted

Social media influencer Jennifer Todryk to star in HGTV’s “No Demo Reno”

Discovery-owned network HGTV has greenlit a series set to star home renovation expert and social media influencer Jennifer Todryk. The tentatively titled No Demo Reno (10 x 60 minutes) will follow Todryk, who ...
By
June 12, 2020

Discovery-owned network HGTV has greenlit a series set to star home renovation expert and social media influencer Jennifer Todryk.

The tentatively titled No Demo Reno (10 x 60 minutes) will follow Todryk, who boasts more than 531,000 followers on Instagram, as she dismisses the notion that major demolition is necessary to transform the home.

Episodes will document Todryk and her team of renovation experts as they work within the existing footprint of client’s homes and combines “clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas” to overhaul spaces in the Dallas-Fort Worth area – often without tearing down walls.

Todryk and her team, including general contractor Tony Taveras and master carpenter David Piper, will save families time, money and stress while “proving that it doesn’t take a massive renovation to create a dream home.”

No Demo Reno is slated to premiere in early 2021.

“People dream of making over their home without the dust, noise and inconvenience of a major renovation,” said HGTV president Jane Latman in a statement. “Jennifer is adept at creating gorgeous, high-end spaces on very tight budgets, so No Reno Demo is sure to deliver practical ideas that all of us can use for our own home projects.”

