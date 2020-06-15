Exclusive clip: PBS, WTTW Chicago set “Prehistoric Road Trip”

PBS is set to premiere the previously-announced three-part natural history series Prehistoric Road Trip Wednesday (June 17).

Emily Graslie, YouTube personality and “chief curiosity correspondent” at the Chicago-based Field Museum, will trek through the Dakotas, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming on an adventure through “fossil country,” or the Northern Great Plains.

Graslie will examine the fossils of diverse prehistoric creatures and plants and introduce some of the people who helped bring these ancient discoveries to light.

Each 60-minute episode will explore different eras, focusing on geology, ecology and environment, uncovering prehistoric creatures such as ancient fishes, mammoths and early mammals.

Filmed using drone technology and featuring illustrative graphics, the series brings the extinct world to life.

Episodes include “Welcome to Fossil Country,” in which the host meets some of the planet’s s earliest life forms – from primitive bacteria to giant reptiles; “We Dig Dinosaurs,” about the Cretaceous period, when creatures such as the T. Rex roamed the Earth; and “Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts,” which uncovers “surprising truths” written in the fossil record, and investigates how the planet’s past reveals “clues” about its future.

Prehistoric Road Trip airs Wednesdays from June 17 to 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series is a production of PBS member station WTTW Chicago.

Graslie is host, writer and executive producer; Ally Gimbel is director. Geoffrey Baer and Gimbel are executive producers for WTTW Chicago.

Watch an exclusive clip below: