Olympic Channel launches Vice Media’s “Taking Refuge”

Multi-platform sports media company the Olympic Channel has launched Taking Refuge, a docuseries following three refugees working to qualify for the upcoming Olympics.

The five-part series, which debuted today (June 15) on the IOC’s global media platform, will document three-time Olympic gold medallist Niccolo Campriani as he coaches three refugees in the hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games in the 10 metre air rifle event.

As previously announced, the series will follow Olympic hopefuls Mahdi, Khaoula and Luna (pictured) who have set a goal to reach the Minimum Qualifying Score (MQS) in order to become eligible for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Campriani visited a refugee camp in Africa with the UNHCR following his retirement following the Olympic Games Rio 2016, where he was moved to take action in the face of the current refugee crisis. For more than a year, he has invested his free time and resources to help these individuals and bring the project to fruition.

A sixth episode of the series, in which the athletes were set to attend the European Championships to see if they had qualified, is on hiatus until next year, due to the postponement of that event, and the Games.

Taking Refuge is produced exclusively for the Olympic Channel by Vice Media.

“Sport is made of stories, not medals. Some of them are legendary, some are drama, and some others don’t have the happy ending that one would expect,” said Campriani in a statement. “Taking Refuge is a story of hope, a story that combines the sport challenge of qualifying for the Olympic Games in less than 1,000 days with the inspirational determination of a group of refugees.”

(Photo Courtesy of Olympic Channel)