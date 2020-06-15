ZDF Enterprises-, Off the Fence-backed VOD WaterBear Network sets fall launch

ZDF Enterprises- and Off The Fence-backed interactive VOD platform WaterBear Network is set to launch this fall.

The digital platform and mobile app will showcase documentaries, original content and live streaming “dedicated to bringing together a global community” passionate about UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of its mission, the company has 65 non-profit partners on board from worldwide environmental NGOs to a network of local, grass-roots organizations.

WaterBear’s interactive technology is designed to enable subscribers to support global charities via direct donations, and by providing opportunities to get involved with “projects on the ground” through volunteering, travel experiences, events and campaigns.

Viewers can also stream and download video for free.

Ellen Windemuth, CEO of WaterBear Network said in a statement: “We are excited about WaterBear’s ability to encourage people to not just watch, but actually interact with the causes they care about. The first network of its kind, we have the chance to be at the forefront of the most pressing issues of our time — showcasing the work being done to protect our Earth boundaries and human rights, and empowering us to take direct action to shape a better future for our fragile planet.”

The interactive network also aims to “re-imagine corporate responsibility” by helping brands to fulfil their own SDG objectives.