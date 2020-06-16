People/Biz

Former Netflix, Canal+ doc exec joins France TV as programming head

French pubcaster France Télévisions has appointed former Netflix and Canal+ documentary commissioner Diego Buñuel as its director of programs, effective June 22.
By
June 16, 2020

French pubcaster France Télévisions has appointed former Netflix and Canal+ documentary commissioner Diego Buñuel as its director of programs, effective June 22.

In the new post, Buñuel will have oversight of fiction and non-fiction content.

At Netflix, Buñuel headed up documentaries for EMEA while based out of London. He joined the global streamer at the beginning of 2018, and left the position late in 2019. Prior to Netflix, he served as head of docs for Canal+ for four years, as director of documentaries and factual entertainment.

At France TV, he replaces outgoing programming head Nathalie Darrigrand, and will report to deputy managing director of broadcast and programming Takis Candilis, who was serving as programming head on an interim basis prior to Buñuel’s appointment.

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
