Former Studio Ramsay, AGC Studios execs board Public House Pictures

Los Angeles- and Miami-based Public House Pictures has tapped former Studio Ramsay executive Corey Rogers as SVP of development.

The non-fiction production house — recently launched by Rob Hammersley and Christopher Irion – has also hired former AGC Studios VP of development Brad Austin (pictured right) as a development consultant.

In his new role, Rogers (left) will oversee the day-to-day management of the company’s development, partnerships and talent relations, while Austin is tasked with driving new development efforts.

Rogers most recently served as the VP of development for Gordon Ramsay‘s Studio Ramsay, an All3Media company, where he developed projects with Discovery, Food Network and Fox while also creatively contributing to the company’s digital slate.

Previously, he held development roles with Cineflix Productions, September Films and 44 Blue Productions, where he developed A&E’s Wahlburgers, as well as series for CMT, OWN and VH1.

Independently, Rogers is the executive producer on a yet-to-be announced premium documentary project currently in production by Anchor Worldwide and Anonymous Content.

Prior to AGC Studios, Austin held executive roles including SVP of development at Sirens Media and VP of development at Renegade 83. He also worked in series programming and development at CMT.

“With the addition of Corey and Brad, Public House is poised to accelerate our growth and further evolve our slate of quality, cutting edge programming. Their expertise and enthusiasm will help broaden our range of storytelling opportunities,” Hammersley said in a statement.

In addition to forming Public House Pictures, Hammersley’s projects include creating and executive producing Car Masters: Rust to Riches for Netflix; executive producing Haunted Towns and Haunted Live for Travel Channel; MythBusters for Discovery; and Tanked for Animal Planet.