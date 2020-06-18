Amazon Studios takes Story Syndicate’s voting rights doc featuring Stacey Abrams

Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to an untitled voting rights documentary from Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus‘s non-fiction production outfit Story Syndicate.

The timely film, which is currently in post-production, will prominently feature insights from politician, lawyer and author Stacey Abrams (pictured), the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives.

The doc will offer an in-depth look into the laws and barriers throughout the U.S. that make voter suppression an “insidious issue” ahead of the November 2020 presidential election. It will also examine personal experiences, current activism and historical insights to expose a problem that she says has corrupted America’s democracy “from the very beginning.”

Following a theatrical run, the documentary is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video this year.

After serving in the Georgia House of Representatives for 11 years, Abrams became the Democratic nominee for Governor of Georgia and the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the U.S. After the 2018 election, she launched Fair Fight to ensure every American has a voice in the election system through programs such as Fair Fight 2020, an initiative to fund and train voter protection teams in 20 battleground states.

Over the course of her career, Abrams has founded several organizations devoted to voting rights, training and hiring young people of color, and tackling social issues at both the state and national levels.

Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lisa Cortés will serve as directors on the film.

The Untitled Voting Rights documentary is produced by Garbus, Cortés, Academy Award-winning producer Dan Cogan and Abrams.

The project was strategically assembled by UTA and was a collaborative effort between the company’s Independent Film Group, Alternative Television, and Culture & Leadership divisions. UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the deal on behalf of all parties.

Abrams is represented by UTA.

“In this critical election year, Stacey’s expertise and fearless stance against voter suppression will resonate strongly with audiences everywhere and can inspire positive change in supporting all Americans’ right to cast their vote,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement.

“The story of voting rights is not just one of the Civil Rights Movement and the 1960′s. It’s a story for right now,” added Garbus and Cortés. “It’s a monster movie where you think you’ve mortally wounded the beast, but it keeps rearing its ugly head, as last week’s primary in Georgia so painfully demonstrated. And nothing less than democracy is at stake.”