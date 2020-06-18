Jupiter Entertainment, All Def secure overall partnership

Knoxville-headquartered prodco Jupiter Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sky, has inked an overall partnership with multi-platform media company All Def.

Under terms of the deal, Cedric J. Rogers and Shaun Newsum (pictured), founders of All Def parent co Culture Genesis, will work closely alongside Jupiter president Patrick Reardon and VP of development Christopher Spry to adapt All Def’s content library, IP and social media channels into long-form entertainment programming.

Jupiter’s Reardon and Spry have a long history of working in this space, with Reardon having previously served as head of television and film for Roc Nation, where he shepherded the Peabody Award-winning Time: The Kalief Browder Storyand #FreeMeek, among other projects.

All Def, which was founded by Russell Simmons, serves as a digital media platform that utilizes the power of comedy, hip-hop and social justice. The company was acquired late last year by Culture Genesis.

Currently, the two companies are adapting music format The Crate, which challenges music producers to create a beat on the spot with random objects; and Bar Exam, which features hip hop artists guessing the performer of a song based on a handful of lyrics.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, All Def’s slate includes the comedic series Dad Jokes and the hip hop music format Traffic Jams.

The deal was negotiated by independent producer for Jupiter Michael Lappin and Sean Kilbane on behalf of Culture Genesis.

“All Def and Culture Genesis have a history of producing authentic content that promotes Black culture,” said Reardon in a statement. “There’s a clear and immediate need for more quality programming that amplifies the voices of diverse creators. Through this partnership we hope to create a wealth of content across all platforms that supports that mission.”

“Having a TV production partner of Jupiter’s caliber is critical to the continued success of our vision of elevating both our amazing talent and our content,” added Newsum. “We couldn’t ask for better partners as we bring our slate of hit shows to TV.”