Realscreen Summit registration and Realscreen Awards call for entries open

Registration is now open for the 2021 Realscreen Summit, taking place from January 25-28, 2021, at the Sheraton New Orleans.

The 2021 edition of the Summit, the foremost conference for the global non-fiction and unscripted screen content industry, will be the last in New Orleans, before the Summit heads to Austin for 2022.

A special “Revival Rate” for the event of US$1199 is now available for registrants, until July 17.

For more information about the 2021 Summit, please visit the official site.

Also, the call for submissions is now on for the 2021 Realscreen Awards.

Set during the 2021 Realscreen Summit in New Orleans, the Realscreen Awards, taking place on January 26, will honor unscripted and non-fiction programming first released within an 12-month eligibility period, between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The Realscreen Awards continuously evolve to best represent the diverse types of non-fiction and unscripted entertainment programming that fall under the Realscreen umbrella.

Entries will be awarded in 21 genre-specific categories that will then progress for the chance to receive one of our grand prize Awards of Excellence, honoring the best programs entered into each of our five main categories: Competition, Lifestyle, Reality, Non-Fiction, and Digital Content.

The food category has evolved this year to better represent the range of culinary content available. The revamped categories are docureality-style food program and studio-based food program.

Returning this year will be the opportunity to win in the category of Best New Format, honoring a format first launched within the 2021 competition eligibility period. The Realscreen Awards will also present the Diversity and Inclusion Award, honoring a program that positively reflects diversity and inclusivity through its subject matter and casting, or provides a greater understanding of the topic, while educating viewers and inspiring positive change.

A special early bird rate for entries of US$325 is available until July 31, 2020.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 18, 2020. For more information, visit the official website.