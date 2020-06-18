Zinc Media Group launches branded content division

UK-based Zinc Media Group has launched a new branded content division to be headed up by Dominic de Terville as branded content director.

The new arm, part of a wider company transformation plan announced at the end of 2019, will create programs and content for advertisers, and support the Group’s TV business with new revenue models.

Beginning on July 1, De Terville will be responsible for developing commercial partnerships with brands, agencies, broadcasters, media owners, publishers and platforms to create content. He’ll lead a new content creation division within the Zinc Communicate business.

Previously, he was head of brand partnerships at Zodiak Active, the branded content and digital division of Zodiak Media; and spent 13 years at BSkyB, where he served as sponsorship controller.

Over his career, he’s worked with clients including Coca-Cola, Diageo, Electronic Arts, LVMH, Panasonic, Nike and others, and secured brand funding partnerships for How to Take Stunning Pictures for Channel 5 and the World Cup doc, How to Win the FIFA World Cup for ITV.

Zinc Media Group produces factual content from its TV production brands Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Reef and Tern Television.

“Dominic has more than 20 years’ experience of delivering excellence in brand partnerships, so he knows this space inside out,” said Mark Browning, CEO of Zinc Media Group, in a statement. “Diversifying our client base and finding new ways to engage and entertain audiences is a key part of Zinc’s growth strategy, so we are delighted to appoint Dominic to such an exciting new role.”