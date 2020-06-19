People/Biz

Coalition of Black artists call on cultural institutions to “commit to racial justice”

A collective of Black artists have jointly called on cultural institutions to “commit to racial justice through material changes” on Juneteenth, which marks the day Black slaves were liberated in Texas, ...
By
June 19, 2020

A collective of Black artists have jointly called on cultural institutions to “commit to racial justice through material changes” on Juneteenth, which marks the day Black slaves were liberated in Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

The letter from the coalition — Black Artists for Freedom — has been signed by a swath of Black artists, including filmmaker Ava DuVernay (13th), dream hampton (Surviving R. Kelly), Yance Ford (Strong Island) and Gabrielle Union, former host of America’s Got Talent.

Among other changes, the letter (titled “Our Juneteenth”) calls on cultural institutions to break ties with the police and “publicly condemn the institution of police as a violent force that exists to further class divisions and capitalistic exploitation”; to “recruit, hire, retain and promote Black artists,” including producers, directors and screenwriters, and pay competitive wages; advocate for Black people; learn the history of systemic racism, and take “concrete and deliberate steps to identify and eliminate anti-Black bias.”

Finally, the letter asks for the “freedom to be Black,” and to “disregard what dominant institutions have deemed ‘marketable,’ ‘legible,’ ‘palatable,’ or ‘relatable.’”

“As Black artists and thinkers, we are energized by the current protest movement led by Black activists,” the letter states. “Their courage and imagination have inspired us to build on their necessary demands — including, chiefly, the abolition of police and the complete dismantling of the racist prison-industrial system. Through this statement, we hope to amplify the movement’s work and to call out our own industries for what they are: institutions that promote colonialism, capitalism and racism, and that function in exploitative and destructive ways.”

The letter continues: “We believe that the culture will only change if specific concrete interventions are made. Cultural institutions that depend on Black culture — publishing, writing, fashion, theater, film, television, visual arts, music, journalism, scholarship, education, social media — must commit to racial justice through material changes. We are coming to collect our freedoms.”

TAGS:

Top Stories

  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R-1
    People/Biz

    Realscreen Live ’20: What we learned in a keynote with HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • SYTYCD
    Formats

    Fox cancels “So You Think You Can Dance” 17th season due to COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • pressnews_1
    People/Biz

    Academy to develop ‘representation’ standards for Oscars eligibility
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 12, 2020
  • LivePD
    Unscripted

    A&E cancels “Live PD” amid protests against police brutality, controversy
    By Barry Walsh
    June 10, 2020
    • TAGS:

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page
    Related Posts

    Sorry, there are no related posts.

    Menu

    Search