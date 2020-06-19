Formats

Fox cancels “So You Think You Can Dance” 17th season due to COVID-19

Fox is shelving the 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance? as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis, the network confirmed Thursday (June 18). The long-running competition format from Industrial Media’s ...
June 19, 2020

Fox is shelving the 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance? as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis, the network confirmed Thursday (June 18).

The long-running competition format from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and Valence Media’s Dick Clark Productions was scheduled to return this summer.

Fox confirmed production would not be moving forward “due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the pandemic.”

“We cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time,” the network stated.

Fox announced in February that the show would be returning for the 17th season, with auditions scheduled for March.

Though some productions have resumed, and cities such as Los Angeles County have outlined protocols for the film and television industry to return to work, a number of unscripted series have been impacted by restrictions since the onset of the pandemic.

Most recently, in the UK, broadcaster ITV2  pulled the plug on its winter 2021 edition of reality dating format Love Island UK due to the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, series such as NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars have moved to virtual modes of production.

