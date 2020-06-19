MTV’s Tiffany Lea Williams to oversee unscripted at BET

Former MTV executive Tiffany Lea Williams has been tapped to lead unscripted programming at the Viacom-owned cable net BET.

As EVP of unscripted programming and development, Williams (pictured) will be tasked with overseeing the network’s entire unscripted programming focus across digital and linear, including development, casting and production.

She reports into BET president Scott Mills.

The move marks a return to the network for Williams, who received her first executive producer credit at BET for the reality series College Hill.

Williams, who launched her career at MTV as a production assistant, joins BET with nearly two decades of experience developing and managing primetime shows.

Most recently, she served as SVP of unscripted programming and development at MTV, where she was instrumental in the development of such primetime series and spin-offs as Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Catfish: The TV Show, The Challenge, and the Teen Mom franchise.

Williams held various leadership titles at MTV, including VP of unscripted series development. Prior to MTV, Williams rose through the production ranks at BET, VH1 and TV One.

“Tiffany has worked within the ViacomCBS family for more than a decade, bringing a wealth of relevant and valuable experience home to BET,” said Mills in a statement. “She’ll have a tremendous impact on BET’s programming portfolio. Unscripted is a key pillar of our cross-platform content strategy to deliver the unfiltered authenticity of the black experience to our audiences. Tiffany’s proven track record in delivering hits uniquely positions the BET brand to deliver on its longstanding commitment to be the premier destination for unscripted black content.”

“BET has always been the leading brand for black content, and I am excited to be back as we begin to create the next chapter of the BET brand story,” added Williams. “With BET and BET+, there’s an unparalleled opportunity to tell authentic black stories to a wide-reaching and diverse audience.”